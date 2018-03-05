LAS VEGAS — McKay Cannon entered the postseason with plenty of emotional fodder.

I call it Cannon Fodder.

A guy like @mckaycannon24 can come into a game like this and really make a difference@AJensen8886, play by play man for St. Mary's, on @BYUbasketball's guard @mckaycannon24 pic.twitter.com/zK6hSGysaj — BYU Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) March 5, 2018

"When I come in, I just try to play as hard as I can," Cannon told me after his performance against San Diego in which he had several key steals, including one right under BYU's basket that led to a bucket by Dalton Nixon.

Cannon: "I just want to play hard and make the right play. That's all I can really do for this team is to come in and play as hard as I can and be nasty out there."

Me: And you were.

Cannon: "Thank you."

Both: Laughter.

This dance in March, however long it lasts, is rewarding for a BYU team that's had its ups and downs.

"It is a lot of fun, I mean, just the grind of the season to open up a whole new season, it's March and do-or-die and every game matters," Cannon said. "It's relieving to go out there and leave it all on the court. And when you come out on top it is really rewarding."

Rose complimented Cannon for making the right reads on offense and defense when he came on the court; he was really productive.

It remains to be seen what is in store for BYU after the WCC Tournament here in Las Vegas. Most NIT prognosticators have the Cougars anywhere from a No. 5 seed to 6 or 7 in that tournament.

Aside from what BYU has been getting from Elijah Bryant and Yoeli Childs, TJ Haws and Nixon were huge contributors in BYU's first WCC Tournament game.

Cannon was 2 for 5, missing what Rose said was an outside shot he normally nails when open. He had five assists, nearly half of BYU's team total of 11, and two steals.

I like Cannon's style and grit.

It never hurts to have grit on a BYU team.