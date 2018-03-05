With the winter high school sports season coming to a close last Saturday at the University of Utah, Utah Valley University and the Sevier Valley Center, it’s time to shift the sports focus to the outdoor spring sports.

Monday is the first day games and tournaments are allowed in baseball, softball, boys soccer, boys tennis, girls golf and track and field.

The baseball season begins with Bingham (6A), Cottonwood (5A), Dixie (4A), Grand (3A) and Beaver (2A) were all pegged as preseason No. 1s in their respective classifications in the Deseret News baseball preseason coaches rankings.

Cottonwood is the defending 5A state champion and Timpanogos is the defending 4A state champion, and with UHSAA realignment they’ll both participate in 5A giving the classification two-defending state championships.

Tyson was the 3A MVP for state champion Dixie last season, and the ace pitcher is back for his senior year and a big reason Dixie has been tabbed as the preseason favorite in 4A.

Gunnison was the defending state champ in 2A last season, and it begins this year ranked No. 2 to start the season behind Beaver.

In softball, Bingham (6A), West (5A), Bear River (4A), Grantsville (3A) and Gunnison (2A) begin the season ranked No. 1 in the Deseret News softball preseason coaches rankings.

West beat Bingham in last year’s 5A state championship, and with 5A MVP Huntyr Ava back for West it will be the favorite to repeat as 5A champs again, while Bingham makes the jump to 6A.

Spanish Fork, Grantsville and South Summit are also defending state champs.

In boys soccer, Layton (6A), Alta (5A), Juan Diego (4A), South Summit (3A) and Layton Christian (2A) have been tabbed as the front-runners in the Deseret News boys soccer preseason coaches rankings.

Layton, Alta, Ridgeline and Layton Christian are the four defending state champions heading into the season.