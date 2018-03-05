Three Weber State men’s basketball players earned 2018 Big Sky All-Conference honors, the league announced Monday.

Wildcat sophomore Jerrick Harding was named to the All-Big Sky first team, while senior Ryan Richardson and junior Zach Braxton earned All-Big Sky third-team honors.

The Wildcats finished the regular season 20-10 overall and were 13-5 in Big Sky play, finishing in a tie for third in the league standings.

Harding, a native of Wichita, Kansas, was a unanimous selection to the all-conference first team. He’s had one of the best seasons in Weber State history and currently leads the Big Sky and ranks 11th in the nation in scoring, averaging 22.1 points per game. He averaged 23.1 points per game in Big Sky play.

Harding scored in double figures 28 times in 30 games this season, including the last 23 games. He also scored 20 or more points 20 times. He ranks third in the Big Sky in free throw percentage at 89.4 percent, which is currently the third-best in school history, and he is 11th in the league in field goal percentage at 52.9 percent.

In his final Big Sky game last Saturday at Montana State, Harding set a Weber State record by scoring 46 points in WSU’s overtime win. His 46 points breaks a 41-year-old record set by Stan Mathew in January 1977, and it is the most points scored in a game in the Big Sky in 25 years.

Entering the Big Sky Tournament, Harding has 664 points this season, which is the fourth most in a season in Weber State history.

Harding is just the eighth sophomore in Weber State history to earn first-team All-Big Sky Conference honors.

Ryan Richardson started all 30 games for the Wildcats this season and earned all-conference honors for the first time in his career.

Richardson was second on the Wildcat team in scoring at 14 points per game this season. He also ranks third in the Big Sky in 3-pointers per game at 3.0 per game and is sixth in 3-point percentage at 43.3 percent. He has knocked down 91 3-pointers this season, the fifth most in a season in Weber State history.

Richardson, a native of Chandler, Arizona, scored in double figures 26 times this season and has reached 20 or more points three times.

He has played in 116 career games at Weber State, and he recently reached 1,000 career points. He also ranks fourth in career 3-pointers with 235 and is ninth in career 3-point field goal percentage at 39.6 percent.

Zach Braxton also earned Big Sky All-Conference honors for the first time in his career.

The junior center from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, averaged 12.3 points per game and ranks second in the Big Sky in rebounding at 7.8 per game. He is also eighth in the conference in field goal percentage, shooting 56.8 percent from the field.

Braxton started 29 games for the Wildcats this season and scored in double figures 22 times. He also led the Wildcats with six double-doubles during the season and scored a career-high 25 points in WSU’s win over Northern Colorado.

In his three seasons at Weber State, Braxton has started in 97 career games. He ranks eighth in WSU history in career blocked shots with 80 and is 17th in career rebounding.

The Big Sky All-Conference teams are selected in a vote by the league’s head coaches. Eastern Washington senior Bogdan Bliznyuk was named the Big Sky MVP.

Weber State enters this week’s Big Sky Tournament in Reno, Nevada, as the fourth seed. The Wildcats will play the winner of Tuesday’s Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado game on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. MT, in the quarterfinals.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.