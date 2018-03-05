Utah State’s Faith Leary was tabbed the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Vault Specialist of the Week, it was announced Sunday by the league office.

It is the first time this year and first time in her career that the freshman from Cincinnati, Ohio, has earned MRGC weekly accolades. Leary is the third Utah State gymnast to be honored by the conference this season, joining freshmen Autumn DeHarde (floor and beam) and Mikaela Meyer (vault).

Overall, this is the Aggies’ 15th MRGC weekly award in their fourth season in the league.

Leary, fresh off recording a pair of career-high scores on vault (9.775) and floor (9.900) on Feb. 23, at the Elevate The Stage meet in Toledo, Ohio, notched another personal best in the Aggies’ dual meet against then-No. 24 BYU last Friday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Leary had a 9.900 on vault to place first on the event.

Leary’s 9.900 on vault ranks tied for ninth all-time in school history, and it helped Utah State register a season-high 49.100, which is tied for sixth all-time in program history.

Leary also placed second on floor with a 9.850 against the Cougars, helping USU amass a season-high team score of 196.100 in the meet.

The 5-foot-3 Leary currently ranks tied for 33rd in the North Central Region and 16th in the MRGC with a 9.760 Regional Qualifying Score on vault.

Leary was one of six gymnasts honored by the MRGC this week.

Boise State’s Shani Remme captured her seventh Gymnast of the Week award after leading the MRGC with a 39.450 in the all-around on Senior Night in the Broncos’ home finale last Friday. Remme won the all-around title during the meet and also finished first on floor, scoring a 9.925 to earn Floor Specialist of the Week honors for the fourth time this season.

Southern Utah’s Molly Jozwiakowski won the first vault title of her career with a 9.900 on the event in a dual meet against Washington to share the Vault Specialist of the Week award with Leary.

BYU’s Brittni Hawes helped the Cougars post a 196.200-196.100 victory over the Aggies with a 9.925 on bars en route to the individual title and Bars Specialist of the Week honors.

SUU’s Kirsten Yee also scored a 9.925 on bars to share Bars Specialist of the Week honors, marking her first weekly honor this season.

The Cougars’ Natasha Trejo Marsh earned Beam Specialist of the Week accolades after capturing the individual title against the Aggies with a 9.900.

Utah State (6-7, 1-3 MRGC) and BYU (10-1, 8-4 MRGC) square off again this weekend as the Aggies head south on Friday, March 9, to compete in the Cougars’ quad meet at 7 p.m., at the Smith Fieldhouse. Joining USU and BYU in Provo will be Penn State (7-5, 1-4 Big Ten) and Texas Woman’s (7-7, 5-0 Midwest Independent Conference).