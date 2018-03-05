SALT LAKE CITY — Justin Bibbins and David Collette represent Utah on the All-Pac-12 basketball team. The seniors were named to the squad by a vote of the conference head coaches.

Larry Krystkowiak of the Utes said he was “proud and happy for them both.”

Bibbins earned first-team recognition. The 5-foot-8, 150-pound guard, a graduate transfer from Long Beach State, led Utah with 15.8 points per game in Pac-12 contests. He also topped the team with 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals. In addition, Bibbins was among the Pac-12’s top free-throw shooters at 85.9 percent.

With the addition of Bibbins, Utah has had a first-team selection for five consecutive seasons. Previous honorees include Delon Wright (2014, 2015), Jakob Poeltl (2016) and Kyle Kuzma (2017).

Collette was named second-team all-conference. The forward, who transferred to Utah after one season at Utah State, led the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (.653). Collette averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over 18 conference games.

Bibbins and Collette paced the Utes to a third-place finish in Pac-12 play with an 11-7 record. They earned a bye in this week’s Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas and will face either Oregon or Washington State in the quarterfinals on Thursday (9:30 p.m., FS1).

*****

2018 Pac-12 basketball awards

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Deandre Ayton (Arizona).

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Hopkins (Washington).

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matisse Thybulle (Washington).

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Deandre Ayton (Arizona).

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Robert Franks (Washington State).

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Dorian Pickens (Stanford).

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Dominique Collier (Colorado), Remy Martin (Arizona State).

ALL-CONFERENCE

FIRST TEAM: Deandre Ayton (Arizona), Justin Bibbins (Utah), Noah Dickerson (Washington), Tra Holder (Arizona State), Aaron Holiday (UCLA), Jordan McLaughlin (USC), Chimezie Metu (USC), Tres Tinkle (Oregon State), Reid Travis (Stanford), Allonzo Trier (Arizona).

SECOND TEAM: David Collette (Utah), George King (Colorado), Payton Pritchard (Oregon), Dusan Ristic (Arizona), Thomas Welsh (UCLA).

HONORABLE MENTION: Rawle Alkins (Arizona), Shannon Evans II (Arizona State), Robert Franks (Washington State), Jaylen Nowell (Washington), Dorian Pickens (Stanford), McKinley Wright IV (Colorado).

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM: Deandre Ayton (Arizona), Aaron Holiday (UCLA), Jordan McLaughlin (USC), Matisse Thybulle (Washington), Kenny Wooten (Oregon).

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM: Deandre Ayton (Arizona), Daejon Davis (Stanford), Jaylen Nowell (Washington(, Kris Wilkes (UCLA), McKinley Wright IV (Colorado).

