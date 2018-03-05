Eight players with Utah ties have been at the NFL Scouting Combine this weekend hoping to make a good impression with on-field drills and off-field interview sessions.

Here’s a look at how their combine numbers stack up at their respective positions:

Darren Carrington II, Utah wide receiver

Vertical jump: 36 inches (T-9th among wide receivers)

Broad jump: 120 inches (T-18th)

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso called Carrington one of the WR winners from measurement day: "Carrington is a rangy, at times dominant receiver. A height of 6-2, weighing nearly 200 pounds with mammoth, 10 3/8 inch hands is the recipe for one fascinating wideout body type."

Kylie Fitts, Utah edge rusher

40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds (9th among edge rushers)

Bench press: 31 reps (1st) (T-10th overall)

Vertical leap: 32.5 inches (10th)

Broad jump: 117 inches (T-12th)

3-cone drill: 6.88 seconds (T-10th)

20-yard shuttle: 4.19 seconds (T-1st) (T-19th overall)

60-yard shuttle: 11.82 seconds (T-3rd)

Kylie Fitts with a great time of 4.69. Like him for the Rams as a mid-round OLB. pic.twitter.com/3blgRK4WR5 — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 4, 2018

Lowell Lotulelei, Utah defensive tackle

Bench press: 28 reps (T-10th among defensive linemen)

Lowell Lotulelei thinking about playing next to his brother.



Free agency is mentioned, FYI. Be ready. pic.twitter.com/AdVkUPqW3r — The Riot Report (@RRiotReport) March 3, 2018

Salesi Uhatafe, Utah offensive guard

40-yard dash: 5.4 seconds (T-30th among offensive linemen)

Vertical jump: 28 inches (T-17th)

Broad jump: 109 inches (T-8th)

3-cone drill: 7.7 seconds (13th)

20-yard shuttle: 4.9 seconds (29th)

Your time..your moment Salesi Uhatafe 👏👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/ysGKKiR1TL — Albert gamboa (@caraleones54) March 2, 2018

Fred Warner, BYU linebacker

40-yard dash: 4.64 seconds (13th among linebackers)

Bench press: 21 reps (T-8th)

Vertical leap: 38.5 inches (T-4th)

Broad jump: 119 inches (T-9th)

3-cone drill: 6.9 seconds (T-6th)

20-yard shuttle: 4.28 seconds (T-9th)

60-yard shuttle: 11.77 seconds (4th)

Luke Falk, Washington State quarterback (Logan High)

Vertical jump: 26.5 inches (T-15th among quarterbacks)

Broad jump: 103 inches (T-14th)

Of all I’ve heard at #NFLCombine, nothing has been more genuine than what Luke Falk told me about the death of fellow WSU QB Tyler Hilinski. Impressive. And real. pic.twitter.com/pOgxL9iQgC — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) March 3, 2018

Dalton Schultz, Stanford tight end (Bingham High)

40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds (T-7th among tight ends)

Bench press: 15 reps (T-11th)

Vertical jump: 32 inches (8th)

Broad jump: 120 inches (T-4th)

3-cone drill: 7 seconds (3rd)

20-yard shuttle: 4.4 seconds (T-8th)

Dalton Schultz with a 4.76. He’ll be a better pro player than college player. Best football is ahead. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) March 3, 2018

Taron Johnson, Weber State cornerback

Bench press: 17 reps (T-5th among defensive backs)

Note: Johnson will be participating in on-field drills Monday with the defensive backs group on the final day of the combine.

Dishing on a former teammate

Alex Whittingham, the son of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham who played linebacker and long snapper for the Utes and finished his eligibility last season, announced via Twitter last month that he's joined the Kansas City Chiefs staff as a defensive assistant.

USA Today affiliate Chiefs Wire caught up to Lotulelei and Fitts at the combine to talk, among other things, with Alex Whittingham's former teammates about what Kansas City is getting in its young assistant.

"He’s a real good guy. So I was talking with him and talking with the scouts there and the coaches. I thought it went really good and that I fit in their scheme really well," Fitts told Chiefs Wire about Alex Whittingham and Kansas City.

"I think it was hard for him sometimes because his dad was the coach. Everyone knows that stigma around coaches sons," Lotulelei told Chiefs Wire. "Some players think that is the only reason that they are on the team. But I think Alex, the way that he worked, it proved that wasn’t the case. He was on almost all the special teams, and he really works for what he had.”

What’s in a 40 time anyway?

Former BYU cornerback Ben Criddle, now a sports radio host on 960 AM, compared Warner’s 40-yard time with those of former BYU linebackers and edge rushers. It prompted former Cougars Alani Fua and Kyle Van Noy to respond about their combine 40 performances.

Me too! But who cares... going into my 5th year could careless about it now — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 5, 2018

And finally …

FiveThirtyEight profiled Salt Lake City native Tony Finau and the fact he has the longest average driving distance this year the PGA Tour this season at 327 yards per drive, 32 yards more than the tour average.