No. 43 Utah State men's tennis (7-4, 1-0 Mountain West) will face Denver (4-5, 1-1 Summit League) on the road in Colorado on Monday, March 5, at 11 a.m. MT.

"Tomorrow will be a tough match and a good indicator of our resiliency," head coach James Wilson said. "I was really dissatisfied with our last match with regards to intensity, and I'm hoping for a better performance. Denver will be fired up to play us, and we will need to be ready to battle."

In singles, Utah State is led by freshman Jose Carvajal who is 7-3 at the Nos. 2 through 6 spots and freshman Valdemar Holm who is 6-1 at the Nos. 3 through 5 spots. In doubles, Carvajal and senior Jaime Barajas lead the way with a 5-2 mark at the No. 1 spot.

Denver leads USU, 2-1, in program history. The Pioneers are led in singles by sophomore Pedro Fernandez Del Valle who is 5-2 at the Nos. 3, 5 and 6 spots. In doubles, senior Jesse Ruder-Hook and freshman Matt Summers are 4-1 at the No. 1 spot.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.