No. 4 Dixie State softball wrapped up a three-game sweep of Notre Dame de Namur on Sunday with an 8-0 victory in a non-conference matchup at Karl Brooks Field.

The Trailblazers (18-0) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Brenna Hinck scored from third on a double-steal attempt to give the home team an early 1-0 advantage.

Notre Dame de Namur looked to get on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth, opening the frame with back-to-back singles. The Argonauts attempted to move the runners on the next at-bat, but Madi Dove scooped up a grounder near the pitcher’s circle, spun around and fired to Dani Bartholf at third for the force out. DSU then retired the next two batters to get out of the inning unscathed.

Dixie State added two runs in the bottom of the fourth, using three hits and an NDNU miscue to push the lead to 3-0. Bailey Gaffin opened the frame with a double to the fence in right center, then scored when a pickoff attempt sailed into center field. Dani Bartholf plated the other run, scoring Kenzie Sawyer from first with an RBI double up the middle.

NDNU threatened to score again in the top of the sixth, putting a runner on second base with only one out. But the next batter lined out to Janessa Bassett in center field, and Bassett fired to Kaitlyn Delange at second for the double play before the NDNU base runner could return to the base.

The Trailblazers ended the game with five runs, all with two outs, on five hits and one NDNU error in the bottom of the sixth. Bartholf started the rally with her second double of the game, and later scored when Meagan Anders singled through the right side. Cassidy Morton then lined an infield single off third base to score Taylor Godfrey from third. Anders later scored from third on an NDNU fielding error to set up the game-ending two-RBI single by Gaffin to push the score to the final tally of 8-0.

Dove (2-0) earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing a complete-game shutout with two strikeouts. Gaffin and Bartholf each finished with two hits to lead DSU at the plate.

Dixie State heads to Hawaii for games against Chaminade, Hawai'i Pacific and Hawai'i Hilo, beginning on March 12.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.