Dixie State freshman pitcher Cambrie Hazel tossed a perfect game as the No. 4 Trailblazers swept both ends of a Pacific West Conference doubleheader, 8-0 and 8-2, over Notre Dame de Namur on Saturday at Karl Brooks Field.

Dixie State (17-0, 4-0 PacWest) ended the first game in six innings as Hazel recorded the second perfect game (Aryn Feickert vs. ART-U in 2015) in DSU’s Division II era with nine strikeouts. The Trailblazers sealed the sweep with a six-run win in game two. Janessa Bassett tied the DSU career hits record with two hits in game two to pull even with Courtney Hine (2012-15) atop the list at 248 career hits.

Game one

After Hazel recorded two strikeouts in the top of the first, the Trailblazers used two hits and an NDNU error to take a 2-0 lead in the bottom half of the frame. Bassett drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored after an NDNU throwing error. Brenna Hinck scored the second run later in the inning on a Bailey Gaffin RBI groundout.

Hazel added three more strikeouts in the top of the third, striking out the NDNU side to push her total to five strikeouts. Dixie State added to the lead with three runs on two hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jessica Gonzalez plated the first run with an RBI double to right field. Dani Bartholf brought the next two runs home with a 2-RBI single up the middle to push the lead to 5-0.

The Trailblazers ended the game in the bottom of the fifth, taking advantage of three NDNU errors in the frame. Riley Tyteca scored the first run from third on a double-steal attempt that saw the trail runner return to first after a rundown. Kaitlyn Delange ended the game two batters later with a two-RBI double to left center to bring the score to the final tally of 8-0.

Hazel (8-0) earned the win in the circle, finishing with nine strikeouts and the second perfect game in DSU’s Division II era. Four different DSU players finished with a hit, while Bartholf and Delange recorded two RBIs each.

Game two

Dixie State wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in game two, scoring six runs on five hits in the bottom of the first to take a 6-0 lead. Bassett recorded three RBIs in the inning, hitting a leadoff home run and a two-RBI single to center field. Cassidy Morton plated two runs later in the frame with a two-RBI single down the right-field line, while Delange drew a bases-loaded RBI walk. DSU added another run in the bottom of the seventh on an NDNU error to push the lead to 7-0.

The Argonauts scored their first run of the day in the top of the fifth inning with an RBI double to left field to trim the lead to 7-1.

The Trailblazers matched the run with a Kori Gahn RBI single in the sixth inning to push the lead back to 8-1. NDNU capped the scoring in the seventh with an RBI single through the left side to bring the score to the final tally of 8-2.

Alexandria Melendez (5-0) earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, recording five strikeouts in her first complete-game win of the season. Bassett led the charge at the plate with two hits and three RBIs to tie the DSU career hits record.

Dixie State closes its three-game series with a single, non-conference game vs. NDNU on Sunday at Karl Brooks Field at noon.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.