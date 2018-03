Sunday, March 4, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Exhibition: Astros at Cardinals, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma St. at Arizona St., Pac-12, noon

Exhibition: Cubs at Diamondbacks, MLBN, 2 p.m. (delay)

Michigan at Stanford, Pac-12, 3 p.m.

Exhibition: Pirates at Twins, MLBN, 6 p.m. (delay)

Exhibition: Dodgers at Giants, MLBN, 9 p.m. (delay)

BASKETBALL

Cincinnati at Wichita St., CBS, 10 a.m.

Patriot League semifinals, CBSSN, 10 a.m., noon

Women: A-10 championship, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Big South championship, ESPN, 11 a.m.

MVC championship, CBS, noon

SMU at South Florida, ESPNEWS, noon

Women: ACC championship, ESPN2, noon

Women: AAC quarterfinals, ESPNU, 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Atlantic Sun championship, ESPN, 1 p.m.

G League: Knicks at Magic, NBATV, 1 p.m.

Women: Big XII semifinals, Fox Sports 1, 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Houston, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

Big Ten championship, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Tulane at UCF, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Women: SEC championship, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Women: Big Ten championship, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

76ers at Bucks, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Women: Pac-12 championship: Stanford vs. Oregon, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MAAC semifinals, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

CYCLING

Paris-Nice: Stage 1, NBCSN, 9 p.m.

GOLF

WGC-Mexico Championship, GOLF, 10 a.m. (NBC, noon)

Cologuard Classic, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Pennzoil 400, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

NFL

Scouting Combine, NFL, 7 a.m.

NHL

Predators at Avalanche, ALT, 1 p.m.

Blackhawks at Ducks, NHLTV, 2 p.m.

Red Wings at Wild, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

RUGBY

Worcester vs. Leicester, NBCSN, noon

USA Sevens, ESPNEWS, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

Brighton vs. Arsenal, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Cologne vs. Stuttgart, Fox Sports, 7:30 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea, NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich, Fox Sports 1, 10 a.m.

Women: U.S. vs. France, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Sounders vs. Los Angeles FC, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. New York City, Fox Sports 1, 5:30 p.m.

Galaxy vs. Timbers, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

TRACK

IAAF World Indoor Championships, NBCSN, 2 p.m.

WRESTLING

Big XII championship, AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.

RADIO

ECHL

Grizzlies at Fuel, AM-700, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 5, 2018

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Women: MAAC championship, ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

Women: WCC semifinals: Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Women: Big East semifinals, FS1, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Women: AAC semifinals, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2, 5 p.m.)

Women: WCC semifinals: San Diego vs. Pacific, BYUtv, 3:30 p.m.

Colonial semifinals, CBSSN, 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Horizon League semifinals, ESPNU, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

MAAC championship, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pistons at Cavaliers, NBATV, 5 p.m.

Pac-12 men’s all-conference awards, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

Magic at Jazz, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

SoCon championship, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

WCC semifinals, ESPN, 7 p.m. (ESPN2, 9 p.m.)

Women: Big XII championship, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Lakers, NBATV, 8:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

SUU at Denver, ALT, 7 p.m.

BYU at Oregon St., Pac-12, 8 p.m.

MLB

Exhibition: Twins at Phillies, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Nationals at Cardinals, MLBN, 2 p.m. (delay)

Exhibition: Diamondbacks at Padres, MLBN, 6:30 p.m.

Exhibition: Marlins at Astros, MLBN, 9:30 p.m. (delay)

NFL

Scouting Combine, NFL, 7 a.m.

NHL

Maple Leafs at Sabres, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

RADIO

NBA

Magic at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

ACC first round, ESPN2, 10 a.m., noon (ESPNU, 5 p.m.)

Women: Horizon League championship, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Women: Summit League championship, ESPNU, noon

Women: WCC championship, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Women: AAC championship, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Colonial championship, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Horizon League championship, ESPN, 5 p.m.

NEC championship, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Women: Big East championship, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

Rockets at Thunder, TNT, 6 p.m.

Summit League championship, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

WCC championship, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Pelicans at Clippers, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

Exhibition: Astros at Mets, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Reds at Indians, MLBN, 2 p.m. (delay)

Exhibition: Rockies at Mariners, AT&T SportsNet/MLBN, 6:30 p.m.

Exhibition: Padres at Royals, MLBN, 9:30 p.m. (delay)

NHL

Red Wings at Bruins, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Avalanche at Blackhawks, ALT, 6:30 p.m.

Capitals at Ducks, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

Paris St.-Germain vs. Real Madrid, Fox Sports 1, 2:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

SUU vs. Idaho St., AM-590, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

ACC second round, ESPN, 10 a.m., noon (ESPN2, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.)

Pac-12 first round: Arizona St. vs. Colorado, Pac-12, 1 p.m.

Pac-12 first round: Cal vs. Stanford, Pac-12, 3:30 p.m.

Big East first round, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Big XII first round, ESPNU, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Jazz at Pacers, AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.

Patriot League championship, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.

Raptors at Pistons, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Pac-12 first round: Oregon St. vs. Washington, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

Cavaliers at Nuggets, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Pac-12 first round: Oregon vs. Washington St., Pac-12, 9:30 p.m.

GOLF

Hero Indian Open, GOLF, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

Exhibition: Yankees at Mets, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Dodgers at Angels, MLBN, 2 p.m. (delay)

Exhibition: Cubs at Indians, MLBN, 6 p.m.

NHL

Penguins at Flyers, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Tottenham vs. Juventus, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Utah St. vs. Colorado St., FM-92.3, 2:30 p.m.

Jazz at Pacers, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 8, 2018

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

AAC first round, ESPNU, 10 a.m., noon, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

ACC quarterfinals, ESPN, 10 a.m., noon, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

A-10 second round, NBCSN, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Big East quarterfinals, Fox Sports 1, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Big XII quarterfinals, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

MW quarterfinals, CBSSN, 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

Pac-12 quarterfinals, Pac-12, 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. (Fox Sports 1, 9:30 p.m.)

Celtics at Timberwolves, TNT, 6 p.m.

Spurs at Warriors, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF

Hero Indian Open, GOLF, 2 a.m.

Valspar Championship, GOLF, noon

Hero Indian Open, GOLF, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

Exhibition: Tigers at Pirates, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Diamondbacks at Brewers, MLBN, 2 p.m. (delay)

Exhibition: Giants at Mariners, MLBN, 6:30 p.m.

Exhibition: Dodgers at Indians, MLBN, 9:30 p.m. (delay)

NHL

Avalanche at Blue Jackets, ALT, 5 p.m.

Flyers at Bruins, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Utah Valley vs. CS Bakersfield, AM-960, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, March 9, 2018

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

AAC quarterfinals, ESPN2, 10 a.m., noon (ESPNU, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.)

A-10 quarterfinals, NBCSN, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

SEC quarterfinals, ESPN, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

C-USA semifinals, CBSSN, 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m.

Women: America East championship, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Big East semifinals, Fox Sports 1, 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

MAC semifinals, CBSSN, 4:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m.

ACC semifinals, ESPN, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Lakers at Nuggets, ALT, 7 p.m.

Big XII semifinals, ESPN2, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Jazz at Grizzlies, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

Wizards at Pelicans, NBATV, 6 p.m.

MW semifinals, CBSSN, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

Pac-12 semifinals, Pac-12, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports 1, 9:30 p.m.)

Cavaliers at Clippers, NBATV, 8:30 p.m.

Big West semifinal, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

BOXING

Hovhannisyan vs. Rios, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

GOLF

Hero Indian Open, GOLF, 2 a.m.

Valspar Championship, GOLF, noon

Toshiba Classic, GOLF, 4 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

BYU vs. Utah St./Penn St./Texas Woman's, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

HOCKEY

Americans at Grizzlies, KMYU, 7 p.m.

MLB

Exhibition: Pirates at Phillies, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Angels at Cubs, MLBN, 2 p.m. (delay)

Exhibition: Cardinals at Astros, MLBN, 6 p.m. (delay)

Exhibition: Athletics at Brewers, MLBN, 9 p.m. (delay)

MOTORSPORTS

TicketGuardian 500 qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 3 p.m.

PARALYMPICS

Opening Ceremony, NBCSN, 4 a.m.

2018 Winter Games, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Jazz at Grizzlies, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 10, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Neb.-Omaha at BYU, BYUtv, 11 a.m.

CS Fullerton at Oregon St., Pac-12, 2 p.m.

BASKETBALL

America East championship, ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Women: MAC championship, CBSSN, 9 a.m.

Ivy League semifinals, ESPNU, 10:30 a.m. (ESPN2, 1 p.m.)

AAC semifinals, CBS, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

A-10 semifinals, CBSSN, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

MEAC championship, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SEC semifinals, ESPN, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

SWAC championship, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Women: C-USA championship, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.

Big XII championship, ESPN, 4 p.m.

MW championship, CBS, 4 p.m.

Big East championship, FOX, 4:30 p.m.

MAC championship, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Big Sky championship, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

ACC championship, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

C-USA championship, CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.

Spurs at Thunder, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

Southland championship, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 championship, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

WAC championship, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Big West championship, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

BOXING

Quigg vs. Valdez, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

CYCLING

Paris-Nice: Stage 7, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

GOLF

Hero Indian Open, GOLF, 12:30 a.m.

Valspar Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m. (NBC, 1 p.m.)

Toshiba Classic, GOLF, 3:30 p.m.

Hero Indian Open, GOLF, 10 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Utah at Michigan, Big Ten, noon

HOCKEY

Blackhawks at Bruins, NHLTV, 11 a.m.

Coyotes at Avalanche, ALT, 1 p.m.

Blues at Kings, NHLTV, 2 p.m.

Big Ten semifinal, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Penguins at Maple Leafs, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

LACROSSE

Denver at Notre Dame, ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

NLL: Roughnecks at Mammoth, ALT, 7 p.m.

MLB

Exhibition: Mets at Yankees, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Rockies at Brewers, MLBN, 2 p.m. (delay)

Exhibition: Mariners at Reds, MLBN, 6 p.m.

Exhibition: Cubs at Dodgers, MLBN, 9 p.m. (delay)

MOTORSPORTS

DC Solar 200, FOX, 2 p.m. (Qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.)

AMA Supercross, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

PARALYMPICS

2018 Winter Games, NBC, 11 a.m. (NBCSN, 8 p.m.)

RUGBY

Ireland vs. Scotland, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

France vs. England, NBCSN, 3 p.m.

SOCCER

Manchester United vs. Liverpool, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Hamburg, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 a.m.

Teams TBA, NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, KMYU, 1:30 p.m.

WINTER SPORTS

World All-Around Speedskating Championships, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Skiing: FIS World Cup, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Neb.-Omaha at BYU, AM-960, 11 a.m.

BASKETBALL

Big XII championship, AM-700, 4:30 p.m. (Joined in progress)

SOCCER

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, AM-700/AM-1600, 1:30 p.m.