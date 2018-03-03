The bracket is set for the upcoming WAC Basketball Tournament at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Utah Valley men's basketball team has earned the No. 2 seed, while the women's team will be the No. 6 seed.

The No. 6 UVU women will play No. 3 Grand Canyon on Wednesday, March 7, at noon PT. The Wolverines split the season series with the Antelopes, with each team winning on their home court.

The second-seeded UVU men will take on No. 7 CSU Bakersfield on Thursday, March 8, at 2:30 p.m. UVU swept the season series against CSUB this season. The Wolverines defeated the Roadrunners, 75-42, at home before picking up a 70-47 win in California.

The WAC Tournament quarterfinal games will be broadcast live on ESPN3.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.