Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, tries to get past Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
FINAL SCORE
SAC
91
JAZZ
98
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell recorded his 32nd game with 20 or more points as he led his team to a 98-91 victory over the Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

The Jazz are 3-2 since the All-Star break and are now 33-30 overall.

Turning point: After Kings standout rookie Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer to give Sacramento a 13-12 lead with 6:01 left in the first quarter, the Jazz held the Kings scoreless for the next 4 1/2 minutes. Utah opened up a 20-13 lead that it never gave up.

The hero: Mitchell had an efficient game, scoring 27 points on 7-of-15 shooting. He made 3 of 8 3-pointers and was 10 for 10 from the line. He also had five assists and five rebounds.

3 keys:

• Rudy Gobert filled up the box score with 16 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists.

• This is the Jazz's eighth straight victory on the road. Utah's last loss away from Vivint Arena was on Jan. 22 at Atlanta.

• Sacramento's rookie guard pairing of Bogdanovic and De'Aaron Fox combined for 32 points.

Jazz almanac: Won 2

Playoff picture: The Jazz are in 10th place, two games behind No. 8 Denver Nuggets, who defeated the Cavaliers in Cleveland 126-177 on Saturday.

Next 3:

Monday vs. Orlando (20-43), 7 p.m.

Wednesday at Indiana (35-27), 5 p.m.

Friday at Memphis (18-44), 6 p.m.

Aaron Morton
Aaron Morton Aaron is the sports web producer for DeseretNews.com.
