SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell recorded his 32nd game with 20 or more points as he led his team to a 98-91 victory over the Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

The Jazz are 3-2 since the All-Star break and are now 33-30 overall.

Turning point: After Kings standout rookie Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer to give Sacramento a 13-12 lead with 6:01 left in the first quarter, the Jazz held the Kings scoreless for the next 4 1/2 minutes. Utah opened up a 20-13 lead that it never gave up.

The hero: Mitchell had an efficient game, scoring 27 points on 7-of-15 shooting. He made 3 of 8 3-pointers and was 10 for 10 from the line. He also had five assists and five rebounds.

3 keys:

• Rudy Gobert filled up the box score with 16 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists.

• This is the Jazz's eighth straight victory on the road. Utah's last loss away from Vivint Arena was on Jan. 22 at Atlanta.

• Sacramento's rookie guard pairing of Bogdanovic and De'Aaron Fox combined for 32 points.

Jazz almanac: Won 2

Playoff picture: The Jazz are in 10th place, two games behind No. 8 Denver Nuggets, who defeated the Cavaliers in Cleveland 126-177 on Saturday.

Next 3:

Monday vs. Orlando (20-43), 7 p.m.

Wednesday at Indiana (35-27), 5 p.m.

Friday at Memphis (18-44), 6 p.m.