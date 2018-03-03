The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Indy Fuel, 5-2, on Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The Grizzlies ran their unbeaten streak to eight-straight games at 7-0-0-1, which is currently the longest active unbeaten streak in the ECHL. They also made team history in the game by scoring five goals or more in five-straight games. The previous high of four-straight games with five goals or more was set in 1995.

Utah took a 1-0 lead 11:43 into the first period on a Jake Marchment (13) power-play goal and never looked back.

“Special teams was the difference tonight,” said head coach and General Manager Tim Branham. “We played a strong game.”

Utah went 1-2 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill against Indy’s top-ranked ECHL power play.

Joel Rumpel improved to 6-1-0-1 with Utah and 17-9-0-1 overall as he stopped 29-of-31.

The Grizzlies took control of the game with two insurance goals in the third period as they outshot Indy, 13-5 in the frame and 47-31 in the game.

Ryan Walters made it 4-2, 2:36 into the third period as he walked in for his 28th goal of the year before Michael Pelech (14, 15), crashing the net, added his second of the night after Brad Navin hit a post on a rush with 8:08 remaining in regulation.

The Grizzlies made it 2-0 as Marchment won a faceoff and Taylor Richart (14) blasted in a puck 15:34 into the first period. Indy made it 2-1, 62 seconds later.

Utah made it 3-1 just 39 seconds into the second period as Austin Ortega set up Pelech in front for his first of the night as again Indy cut the lead to 3-2, 46 seconds later.

Walters (one goal, one assist), Ortega (three assists), Richart (one goal, one assist), Navin (two assists), Marchment (one goal, one assist) and Pelech (two goals) all had multiple points.

Utah wraps up its road trip Sunday once more against the Indy Fuel at 3 p.m.