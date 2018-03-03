SALT LAKE CITY — Utah guard Sedrick Barefield made a splash in his return to action. The junior, who played just four minutes against Washington State on Feb. 17 and then missed last week’s games against UCLA and USC, played 25 minutes in Saturday’s 64-54 win over Colorado.

Barefield finished with 14 points, going 10 for 10 from the free throw line after overcoming a rib-cage injury.

“It felt good,” Barefield said. “I’m trying to shake off a little rust. It’s been about two weeks, and, even this week, I didn’t practice as much as I wanted to.”

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak noted it was nice to get him back. He’s hopeful that it also took a little rust off.

Barefield was just 2 of 7 from the field. However, he expressed confidence that he would get his shot back before next week’s Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

SENIOR NIGHT: Utah opted to move Senior Night festivities to after the game instead of beforehand. Gabe Bealer, Justin Bibbins, David Collette, Jake Connor and Tyler Rawson were honored on the court following the victory.

“I made that decision,” said Krystkowiak, who explained that he doesn’t like the distraction before game because it’s risky. “I thought the most important part was that we focused on the game and had a normal routine and kept some of the emotions in check.”

MUSS PRIZES: Krystkowiak’s “Show for Dough” campaign with the MUSS, rewarding students for attending games this season, came to an end with drawings for prizes paid for by Krystkowiak and his wife, Jan. During the year, one student received $100 each game.

On Saturday, the bar was raised considerably.

Jonathan Schmidt received tuition for a full year. Joshua Ankey was awarded half-year tuition, and Anthony Do netted a $500 gift card to the bookstore.

“That was fun. The MUSS has been real helpful, where they’re placed on the court I know it has an impact on our games,” Krystkowiak said. “I think that promotion went off pretty well. It was nice to see the kids that won were grateful. So it’s awesome.

EXTRA STUFF: The announced attendance was 13,751 … Freshman guard McKinley Wright finished with a team-high 16 points for Colorado … Junior guard Parker Van Dyke had a game high four assists for Utah … Reserves Chris Seeley and Jayce Johnson each blocked two shots. Barefield and Donnie Tillman recorded two steals apiece. The Utes outscored Colorado 28-17 in points off the bench.

