Real Salt Lake took to the road to take on FC Dallas Saturday night. Joao Plata scored for RSL in the 26th minute off of a quick counter. In the second half, FC Dallas kept the pressure up and struck a goal in the 86th minute. Unfortunately, the goal was not one off the foot of an FC Dallas player, but from defender Marcelo Silva. At the blow of the last whistle, the match ended in a 1-1 tie.

Nick Rimando (6.5) — With five saves in the first half, Rimando was busy keeping goals out of the back of the next. Ironically, the only goal he couldn't save was the own goal from Silva.

Demar Phillips (6) — Phillips had a hard time on his side of the field at the beginning of the match. But by the time he subbed out in the 77th minute, the team still had a clean sheet.

Justen Glad (7) — Glad played the angles well to limit the FC Dallas attackers throughout the match. His make-up speed stopped a few chances early, and he was noticeable in helping the left back when needed.

Marcelo Silva (5.5) — Unfortunately, for Silva, his match ended with an own goal, but it wasn't all that bad. Even when the FC Dallas attackers got behind the centerback, Silva and other defenders were able to communicate, limiting scoring opportunities for FC Dallas.

Shawn Barry (6) — Starting his first match for RSL, Barry played all 90 minutes and showed that he is an effective defender. It was noticeable that Barry will need time to mesh with the team, but he has challenged Danilo Acosta for this position to start the season.

Damir Kreilach (6) — As another new addition to the RSL squad, Kreilach worked alongside Kyle Beckerman and Albert Rusnák in the midfield. The 28-year-old Croatian showed promise during the match, giving hope to another year with strong midfield play.

Kyle Beckerman (6) — Beckerman almost got on the board early with a header chance off a Rusnák corner, but the ball sailed just over the crossbar. In terms of passing accuracy, Beckerman was the weakest of the midfielders, but the veteran captain will find his stride as the season progresses.

Albert Rusnák (7.5) — Picking up where he left off, Rusnák pushed the pace on a counter to give RSL the first assist of the young season. He almost had two within minutes, but Beckerman's header went long. It looks like another promising year for the Slovakian.

Jefferson Savarino (6.5) — Savarino had a great scoring opportunity in the second half when he crossed up the FC Dallas goaltender. However, Savarino's heavy touch gave way to a failed opportunity. Savarino needs to carry a heavier load in the scoring department this season with the loss of Yura Movsisyan.

Luis Silva (6) — A quiet night for Silva. He seemed overshadowed by Savarino and Plata. RSL will need to find more ways to get Silva acclimated to this group moving forward.

Joao Plata (7.5) — Plata struck a goal home in the first half off an RSL counter. His speed and pace look stellar to start the year, and at 26 years old, Plata is in the prime of his career. More goals to come for this Ecuadorian.

Substitutes:

Danilo Acosta (6) — In the 77th minute, Acosta subbed into the match for Demar Phillips. Unfortunately, the own goal happened with Acosta on the field.

Sunday Stevens (6) — Sunny got some time when he subbed in for Damir Kreilach in the 78th minute. He made the most of his time with 9 of 10 passes successfully completed, keeping the ball away from FC Dallas.

David Horst (N/A) — The last RSL substitution was Horst for Jefferson Savarino in the 84th minute.

