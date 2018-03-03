FRISCO, Texas — Maximiliano Urruti scored a late equalizer, with a little help from RSL central defender Marcelo Silva, as FC Dallas salvaged a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night in the MLS season opener for both teams.

RSL's counterattack looked dangerous most of the night, and its only goal came after several Dallas attacks. Midfielder Albert Rusnak found Joao Plata racing down the left touchline. Plata cut the ball back and beat FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer near post in the 26th minute.

Rusnak ➡️ Plata ➡️ BACK OF THE NET pic.twitter.com/QeYYbZgruu — Real Salt Lake (@RealSaltLake) March 4, 2018

Real Salt Lake saw two new faces grace the starting lineup as Croatian Damir Kreilach got the start in midfield while American Shawn Barry started in place of Tony Beltran, who is out with a knee injury.

Jefferson Savarino had a chance to put the game late in the second half, facing FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer one-on-one.