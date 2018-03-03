Senior John Pearce led No. 48 BYU men’s tennis in a 6-1 win over Idaho State on Saturday afternoon at the Indoor Tennis Courts.

“I want to thank Idaho State for giving us a good battle today—great credit to them and coach Rodel,” BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. “Our goal for the match was to come out and play a good, solid match at home. There were some bright spots, but we still need to get better. We’re not satisfied with where we’re at in the rankings—we need to get higher. Our record is good, but we need to keep working hard to get better. We’re looking to have a really great week of work going into Pacific.”

BYU (10-1, 1-0 WCC) started trailing behind in doubles across the three lines but came out victorious to claim the doubles point over Idaho State (3-6, 1-2 Big Sky). Matthew Pearce and Jacob Tullis defeated Keegan Sullivan and Francis Filipovich, 6-4, in No. 3 doubles. In the No. 1 slot, John Pearce and Jeffrey Hsu earned a win over David Felix and Peter Trhac, 6-4.

Moving into singles play and up 1-0, BYU grabbed wins in the first two finishes. In No. 4 singles, Ben Gajardo defeated Filipovich, 6-2, 6-2. Teammate Sam Tullis was victorious 6-2, 6-3 over William Edin. Jeffrey Hsu fell 6-3, 7-6 to Felix in the No. 2 slot, giving Idaho State its first win of the day.

John Pearce defeated Trhac, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, in No. 1 singles to give the Cougars their fourth win over the Bengals. In No. 6 singles, David Ball earned a solid 6-3, 6-1 win over Adam Hornby. Matthew Pearce came out on top against Sullivan, 7-6, 6-3, to give BYU the 6-1 win over Idaho State.

The Cougars hit the road for conference play against Pacific on Friday, March 9, at the Nelson Tennis Courts in Stockton, California. Results will be updated on the men’s schedule page.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

