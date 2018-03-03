Dixie State dropped the final game of its four-game Pacific West Conference series to No. 1 Azusa Pacific by a 14-9 count Saturday afternoon at Bruce Hurst Field.

Trailing 7-0 heading into the home sixth, DSU (6-12, 2-6 PacWest) broke through for three runs and four hits to trim the deficit to 7-3. Kade Urban got the Trailblazers on the board with an RBI double, and then after a Jake Davison single, Tyler Hollow singled in Urban to make a 7-2 game. Davison brought home the third run of the frame after as he stole third and scored on a throwing error.

Dixie State inched closer in the seventh when Logan Porter connected for his second home run of the series and third of the season, a solo shot to left center, which drew DSU to within 7-4.

However, APU (17-1, 7-1 PacWest) managed to stop the Trailblazers’ momentum in the eighth as the Cougars answered with six runs to push their lead to 13-4. Dixie State came back with three in the eighth and two more in the ninth but could not overcome the deficit as the Cougars picked up the series-clinching win.

Porter finished 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored to go with his homer to lead the DSU offense, while Davison collected two hits and two runs scored.

Dixie State heads back out on the road for an eight-game trip to the Bay Area next weekend. The Trailblazers open the trip with a four-game series at Academy of Art on March 10-12, followed by a four-game set at Holy Names on March 15-17.

