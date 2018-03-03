SALT LAKE CITY — Utah wrapped up the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Pac-12 tournament, beating Colorado 64-54 Saturday at the Huntsman Center on Senior Night.

Turning point: Colorado had cut a 17-point halftime deficit to five late in the game, but Justin Bibbins hit a 3-pointer with 2:40 to go to put the Utes ahead 56-48. Bibbins later hit another 3-pointer, with 55 seconds left, to put Utah up eight at 60-52.

The heroes: Justin Bibbins scored a game-high 24 points — hitting six 3-pointers, including four in the first half — and added three rebounds and two assists. Sedrick Barefield and Donnie Tillman came off the bench to add 14 and 10 points, respectively.

3 keys

While Utah made fewer field goals (18 to 22), the Utes had a better shooting percentage (40 percent to 36.7 percent) and made eight 3-pointers to Colorado's three 3-pointers.

The Utes made 20 of 26 free throws, compared to 7 of 11 for the Buffaloes.

Utah got 28 points from its bench players, compared to 17 for Colorado.

Utah almanac:

19-10, 11-7 Pac-12, Won 1

Up next

Thursday vs. TBD (9:30 p.m. MST, FS1) at Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

The Utes earned the tournament's No. 3 seed and will play the winner of Wednesday's first-round matchup between No. 6 seed Oregon and No. 11 seed Washington State.