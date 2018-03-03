No. 33 BYU men’s golf will compete in the Southern Highlands Collegiate on March 5-7, in Las Vegas.

Teams will play 54 holes during three days of competition on the par-72, 7,510-yard course at Southern Highlands Golf Club.

The Cougars will compete alongside 14 other participating universities: No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Florida, No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 17 USC, No. 19 Illinois, No. 23 Pepperdine, No. 24 UCLA, No. 36 Northwestern, No. 37 TCU, No. 47 UNLV, No. 50 UCF, SMU and Washington.

Play begins at 9 a.m. PT, each day, with tee times off both the first and 10th holes. Follow the Cougars live via links to live stats on the BYU men’s golf schedule page.