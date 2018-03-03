No. 46 BYU women’s golf will compete in the Meadow Club Women’s Collegiate on March 5-6, at the Meadow Club in Fairfax, California.

The Cougars will participate alongside 15 other competing universities: hosts San Francisco and San Jose State, Boston College, Cal, Cal Poly, UC Davis, Colorado, Gonzaga, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon State, Washington and Washington State.

Teams will play 54 holes during two days of play on the par-72, 6,157-yard course. Competitors will play 36 holes on Monday, followed by 18 holes on Tuesday.

Links to live stats can be found on the BYU women’s golf schedule page.