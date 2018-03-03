The BYU women's tennis team fell to Washington State on Saturday morning, 4-0, at the Indoor Tennis Courts.

"It's disappointing to lose a match like today at home," BYU head coach Lauren Jones-Spencer said. "Washington State is a talented team and they fought harder than us today. There's plenty of tennis left for us to play, so we will work harder this next week to get ready for the next match."

Sophomores Kate Cusick and Polina Malykh were defeated by Washington State's (13-1) Guzal Yusupova and Tiffany Mylonas in No. 2 doubles, 6-0, giving Washington State its first doubles win.

In No. 3 doubles, junior Taylah Beckman and Samantha Smith played against Michaela Bayerlova and Aneta Miksovska of Washington State. Beckman and Smith fought to help BYU (5-4, 2-1 West Coast Conference) bounce back, but they lost the match, 6-2, and Washington State took the first point of the match.

No. 1 doubles senior Mayci Jones and freshman Anastasia Abramyan versus Washington State's Aneta Miksovska and Melisa Ates went unfinished.

Cusick took on Mylonas once again Saturday for No. 3 singles. It was a battle through the first set, but Mylonas proved to be too much as she won the first and second sets, 6-4, 6-2, giving Washington State the 2-0 lead.

In No. 2 singles, Abramyan faced off against Yusupova. The two fought through a tight first set, but Yusupova prevailed, 6-4, and carried that momentum into the second set to win 6-4, 6-1, putting Washington State up 3-0.

Jones went up against Bayerlova in one of the closest matches of the day. A freshman, Bayerlove entered the match 18-0 as a collegian, but Jones gave her a run for her money. The two traded shots and points throughout the entire match, however, Bayerlove remained undefeated, winning 6-4, 6-4 and earning the 4-0 victory for Washington State.

No. 4 and 5 singles went unfinished, and No. 6 was not played.

BYU travels next week to Albuquerque, taking on New Mexico and New Mexico State. The Cougars play the Lobos on Friday, March 9, at 5 p.m. MST and the Aggies Saturday at 12 p.m.

Both matches will be played at the McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium at NMU. Information on live stats and a live stream will be posted to BYU's online schedule.