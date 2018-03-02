1 of 8
Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with Jae Crowder (99) and Rudy Gobert (27) after the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Kim Raff)
FINAL SCORE
JAZZ
116
MIN
108
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz powered ahead in the second quarter and answered every late challenge in beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 at Vivint Arena on Friday night.

Turning point: After Minnesota cut its deficit to 94-92 midway through the fourth quarter, the Jazz went on an 11-2 run to create some separation. That included four Ricky Rubio free throws — two coming off a Jeff Teague Flagrant 2 foul — a 3-pointer from Jae Crowder and a pair of buckets from Donovan Mitchell.

The hero: Rudy Gobert paced the Jazz with 26 points, 16 rebounds and four blocked, while Mitchell added 26 points on 10 of 18 shooting.

3 keys

  • Utah outrebounded Minnesota 45-27 and had a 19-0 edge in second-chance points.
  • The Jazz outshot the T'Wolves 55 percent to 41.2 percent in the second quarter. In the period, Utah outscored Minnesota 33-21, including a 20-6 run to end the first half.
  • The Jazz had 21 assists to 14 for the Timberwolves.
Jazz almanac: 32-30, Won 1

Playoff picture: 10th place, two games back of Denver in 8th

Next 3

Saturday at Sacramento (19-43), 8 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet RM)

Monday vs. Orlando (19-43), 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet RM)

Wednesday at Indiana (35-27), 5 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet RM)

