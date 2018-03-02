Weber State women’s basketball needed a win to clinch a top-four seed in the Big Sky Championships and win is what they did. The Wildcats took down Montana State, 85-69, on senior night.

“I’m really proud of all the seniors this year and all the hard work they’ve put in,” said head coach Bethann Ord. “They work so hard, are excellent leaders and have really helped shape and grow this program.”

To start things off, WSU jumped out to a 13-4 lead that included a 6-0 run. MSU countered with a 7-0 run to end the quarter, but the Wildcats still had a 15-10 lead.

In the second quarter, WSU went on a late 10-2 run that was sparked by a made three by Larryn Brooks. Weber State had 39-22 lead going into halftime.

In the third quarter, Weber State took off and never looked back. The Wildcats led by as much as 23 points in the third and finished the quarter with a 60-37 lead.

WSU kept the big lead for the majority of the fourth quarter, and within the final two minutes, MSU went on a 7-0 run. But the damage had already been done, and the Wildcats pulled away with an 85-69 win.

Weber State was led by Larryn Brooks who had 26 points, including five made from beyond the arc. Kailie Quinn and Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman each had 13 points for WSU and Emily Drake added 11.

Jocelyn Adams had an impressive night as well with nine boards and nine points. Welch-Coleman also led the way with six assists.

Weber State finished the night shooting 44 percent from the field, 31 percent from the three and 92 percent from the free-throw line. Montana State shot 40 percent from the field, 27 percent from the three and 59 percent from the free-throw line.

For the first time since the 2004-05 season, WSU finishes the regular season with 20 wins and a final record of 20-9. It also finished the Big Sky with a 12-6 record.

WSU is the No. 4 seed heading into the Big Sky Championships and has a first-round bye. The Wildcats play Wednesday, March 7, at 3:30 p.m. MST. The opponent is still to be determined. You can watch the game on WatchBigSky and PlutoTV.