The Quad City Mallards defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 7-6, in a shootout Friday night at Taxslayer Center.

Utah never led in the contest as it rallied to tie the game at 1-1 and 2-2 in the first period and 5-5 and 6-6 in the third period.

The Grizzlies six-game winning streak is now a seven-game unbeaten streak at 6-0-0-1.

Grizzlies captain Ryan Walters scored his 26th and 27th goals of the year to bring Utah within a goal twice at 4-3 and 5-4 and also assisted on Ryan Misiak’s (12) 5-5 tying goal 1:18 into the third period, 23 seconds after his tying goal.

Brad Navin ultimately tied the game at six on his 11th of the season with 8:43 left in regulation as Utah scored on its third of four power plays. Austin Ortega and Michael Pelech drew assists.

Austin Ortega (16) first tied the game at one 5:14 into the first period after the Mallards tied on their first shot 43 seconds into the contest from Pelech and Taylor Richart.

Jake Marchment (12) tied the game at two with 2:01 left in the first period as Mitch Maxwell and Gage Ausmus forced the puck up ice in the neutral zone 6:32 after Quad City took a 2-1 lead.

Sam Babintsev gave Utah a 1-0 lead in the shootout, and Brad Navin tied it to keep the shootout going as Quad City scored on three of its four attempts shooting second in each round.

Joel Rumpel stopped 14-of-16 to finish the game after Sean Maguire started the contest and stopped 17-of-21 shots.

The Grizzlies now move on to Indianapolis on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. MT and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Back home

Utah returns home Friday, March 9, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 10, is the Grizzlies final postgame skate with the Grizzlies of the season after their game with Allen at 7 p.m.