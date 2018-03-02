Brittni Hawes, Natasha Trejo Marsh and Angel Zhong led No. 24 BYU to victory against Utah State at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Friday night.

“The girls were on point," BYU head coach Guard Young said. "They looked great and are ready to go for Oregon. I couldn't be happier with how they performed. They were warriors out there."

Hawes posted the highest score of the night after matching her season high on bars with a 9.925. Marsh also led the Cougars with high scores on beam and floor, 9.900 and 9.825, respectively. Zhong set a career-high score on vault earning a 9.825.

BYU started the night on uneven bars. Behind Hawes' 9.925, Shannon Hortman Evans and Zhong received scores of 9.850 and 9.825, respectively. The Cougars posted a 49.175 on the event, their second-highest bars score of the season. The Aggies followed close behind after earning a 49.100 on vault.

In the second rotation, BYU received a 49.025 on vault. Avery Bennett earned the highest score on vault for the Cougars with a 9.850, and Evans matched her season high with a 9.825. Jill van Mierlo also recorded a 9.800 as BYU maintained its lead, 98.200 to 98.025.

The Cougars then moved to floor where Marsh led the team with a 9.825. Van Mierlo and Abbey Miner both earned a 9.800, leaving BYU in the lead with a 48.950 on floor and a total score of 147.150 after the third rotation. The Aggies trailed with a 146.975.

In the final rotation, the Cougars earned a 49.050 on beam. Marsh earned the highest score of the night on beam with a 9.900, matching her career high. Abby Boden received a 9.875, and Briana Pearson set a career high with a 9.825. BYU finished with the victory over Utah State, 196.200 to 196.100.

BYU heads to Corvallis, Oregon, to take on No. 8 Oregon State on Monday. The meet is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PST, at Gill Coliseum. Live streaming and live stats will both be available.