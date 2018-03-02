SALT LAKE CITY — Friday night is a big one for Jae Crowder.

Minnesota will be in town to face the Utah Jazz at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN, but, more important, Crowder's father, Corey Crowder, will be in the stands at Vivint Arena.

It's the same arena, formerly known as the Delta Center, where the former Jazzman suited up for 51 games during the 1991-92 season to average 2.2 points.

Former @utahjazz player Corey Crowder is back in town to watch his son @CJC9BOSS play for the Jazz tonight. Corey was a member of the 1991-92 team that reached the Western Conference Finals. #UtahJazz #TakeNote #NBA pic.twitter.com/8RxLZaXyBd — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) March 2, 2018

Corey Crowder can now sit back and enjoy seeing his boy put on a show wearing the No. 99 uniform.

“It’ll be fun just to have him sit there in the gym he played in and watch me play,” Jae Crowder said. “It’ll be special for myself and my family, so I’m looking forward to having him in attendance to that game.

“It’ll probably be a surreal feeling for myself to be in the same gym with him watching, so I’m excited about it.”

Jazz forward Jae Crowder said it’ll be a surreal feeling to see his father in the stands tonight in @vivintarena against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/POtohk7ETT — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 2, 2018

Utah (31-30) is looking to rebound after Monday’s loss to Houston, 96-85, where the Jazz blew a 15-point lead.

Minnesota (38-27) flies to Utah on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Timberwolves suffered a 108-99 loss in Portland late Thursday night, but Jazz coach Quin Snyder isn’t preparing for them to enter Utah sluggish, even without injured All-Star Jimmy Butler. Utah has already lost twice to Minnesota this season.

“I think back-to-backs are overrated,” Snyder said. “There’s a lot of other factors that come into the game that has more to do with who you’re playing and how you play as well.

“Obviously, it’s a factor, but we’ve had, on our end, back-to-backs where we’ve played well and won, so I don’t think you can say a team is on a back-to-back, they’re going to be tired.”