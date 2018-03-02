Boney Fuller has provided hours of entertainment on Twitter over the years, poking fun at BYU opponents — many of whom laughed with his jokes and even retweeted him.

On Thursday, Boney was on the receiving end of a burn.

A humorous exchange began with BYU running back Squally Canada tweeting out a photo of himself in his No. 22 Cougar uniform and declaring, "I ain't looking for no handouts."

I aint looking for no handouts pic.twitter.com/CFvxtJhClu — RIP SHADYBO (@Squally_Canada) March 1, 2018

Boney then quote-tweeted Canada, joking, "Your job on the team is literally to get handed things."

Your job on the team is literally to get handed things. https://t.co/mLMOmfLVHy — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) March 1, 2018

Canada then cleverly crafted a Fuller-esque response, taking screenshots of the definitions of "handout" and "handoff." Handout is a noun that means "something given free to a needy person or organization," but handoff is an American football noun that denotes "an exchange made by handing the ball to a teammate."

Never one to shy away from Twitter fun, former Cougar punter Jonny Linehan then added, "Squally coming at Boney with that BYU education! Too much sauce bro!"

Squally coming at Boney with that BYU education! Too much sauce bro! — Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) March 1, 2018

We're gonna have to give this round to the modern-day BYU football players. For the record, the good-natured Fuller — who, we found out, is actually a couple of BYU fans — was a good sport about it, too. Boney's account liked Canada's tweet throwdown.

During the discussion, Linehan divulged that he was not invited to the NFL Combine but will get a chance to prove his worth — on the football field, not on Twitter — at an upcoming Pro Day at BYU.

"It’s been fun training and preparing no matter what happens!" Linehan wrote.

National champions

The Snow College cheer team recently won the Ephraim school's first national title at the USA Collegiate National Championships in Anaheim, California, which on its own is awesome for the junior college. Judges gave the Badgers' squad, which included 12 women and four men, perfect scores in the preliminary round and in the finals.

The story gets better.

While en route to Southern California for the competition, the Snow College team's flight from the Provo airport was delayed and delayed and ... delayed. The Badgers waited in the airport for 10 hours before finally getting canceled.

That didn't stop this determined squad. Coach Kaylie Bailey rented vans from around Utah County, and Snow's team drove all night before finally arriving at Anaheim at 4 a.m. on the opening day of the competition. The Badgers also had to switch up their routine after one of their cheerleaders suffered a broken ankle three days prior to the event.

"We had to overcome a few challenges just to even make it to Anaheim, but it was such an amazing experience," head coach Bailey said. "I couldn't be more pleased with the way this team came together and put together two perfect performances. It was just so amazing."

Did you know?

There's a reason why the new Zions Bank Real Academy in Herriman is so colorful.

(I know it's spelled "you're," for the record.)

Here's what Piet Mondrian's "Composition II" looks like when it's not on the side of an indoor soccer facility (or on the Partridge Family's bus):

Last one of the night: the great Piet Mondrian's Composition II. Our wrists are getting tired anyway. #NightAtTheMoMA pic.twitter.com/0tmczpJyQ1 — Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArl) September 18, 2015

Family reunion

Watch this touching reunion between an Jacksonville State basketball player and his mom he hadn't seen in five years.

.@norbertasgiga thought he was meeting with the coaches to watch film when he arrived in Evansville for the @OVCSports Tournament. Instead, he got a surprise from someone he hasn’t seen since moving to the United States in 2013. pic.twitter.com/P0NELC0sRT — JSU Men's Basketball (@JSU_MBB) February 28, 2018

Weekend planner

Friday

NBA: Jazz vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

ECHL: Grizzlies at Quad City, 6 p.m.

Men’s basketball: PacWest tournament, at Riverside, Calif.; Region 18 tournament, at Ephraim

Women’s basketball: SUU vs. Idaho, 2 p.m.; Utah State at UNLV, 7 p.m.; Weber State vs. Montana State, 7 p.m.; PacWest tournament, at Riverside, Calif.; Region 18 tournament, at Ephraim

Gymnastics: Utah State vs. BYU, 7 p.m.

Prep sports: 1A boys and girls basketball tournaments, at Sevier Valley; 4A boys and girls basketball tournaments, at UVU; 5A/6A boys basketball tournament, at Huntsman Center

Saturday, March 3

NBA: Jazz at Sacramento, 8 p.m.

G League: Stars vs. Agua Caliente, 1 p.m.

ECHL: Grizzlies at Indy, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball: Weber State at Montana State, 2 p.m.; Utah vs. Colorado, 5 p.m.; Utah State vs. UNLV, 7 p.m.; Utah Valley vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.; SUU at Idaho, 8 p.m.; PacWest tournament, at Riverside, Calif.; Region 18 tournament, at Ephraim

Women’s basketball: UVU at Seattle, 4 p.m.; PacWest tournament, at Riverside, Calif.; Region 18 tournament, at Ephraim

Gymnastics: SUU vs. Washington, 1 p.m.

Men’s volleyball: BYU vs. UCLA, 7 p.m.

Prep sports: 1A boys and girls basketball tournaments, at Sevier Valley; 4A boys and girls basketball tournaments, at UVU; 5A/6A boys basketball tournament, at Huntsman Center

Sunday, March 4

ECHL: Grizzlies at Indy, 1 p.m.