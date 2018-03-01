PROVO — Following a scheduled international tour of three continents with new LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will speak at BYU's commencement exercises on April 26.

This is the first time that Elder Holland will deliver a BYU commencement address, though he regularly conducted commencement exercises as the school's president from 1980-89. He presided over the school's April 2017 commencement.

Elder Holland is a member of the executive committee of BYU's board of trustees. He earned BYU degrees in English (bachelor's) and religious education (master's). He became the school's dean of religious education in 1974, then served from 1976-80 as the Church Commissioner of Education for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Holland became a General Authority Seventy in 1989 and joined the Quorum of Twelve in 1994.

Commencement will begin at 4 p.m. Doors at the Marriott Center will open at 2 p.m., and attendees should be in their seats by 3:15 p.m.

Tickets are not required. Commencement will be broadcast live on BYUtv, BYU Radio, Classical 89 KBYU-FM and byutv.org.

Elder Holland delivered the December 2011 commencement address at BYU-Hawaii, titled "The Parable of BYU-Hawaii."

"I remember my own days conducting and presiding over commencement for a lot of years," he said, "and somehow those commencement events were the wonderfully sweet reward that often came after months of difficulty for the students."

He twice has spoken at BYU-Idaho graduations. The first was in April 2005, when he spoke about "The Third Great Commandment and Other Thoughts." The second was December 2011, when his title was "Zion Revisited."