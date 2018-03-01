According to a USAToday.com report, Utah’s Larry Krystkowiak is the nation’s eighth highest-paid coach in men’s college basketball at $3.39 million per year.

Krystkowiak ranks second in the Pac-12 behind embattled Arizona coach Sean Miller ($4,054,853).

Oregon’s Dana Altman ($2,700,000) and UCLA’s Steve Alford ($2,604,000) rank third and fourth, respectively.

Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley is fifth in the conference ($2,105,000).

Overall, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski tops the national list with an annual salary of $8,982,325.

