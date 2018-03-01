Ted S. Warren, AP
Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak talks to players, including guard Parker Van Dyke (5), during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Pullman, Wash. Utah won 77-70. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

According to a USAToday.com report, Utah’s Larry Krystkowiak is the nation’s eighth highest-paid coach in men’s college basketball at $3.39 million per year.

Krystkowiak ranks second in the Pac-12 behind embattled Arizona coach Sean Miller ($4,054,853).

Oregon’s Dana Altman ($2,700,000) and UCLA’s Steve Alford ($2,604,000) rank third and fourth, respectively.

Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley is fifth in the conference ($2,105,000).

Overall, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski tops the national list with an annual salary of $8,982,325.

