BYU has finished third in the West Coast Conference standings for the fifth time as members of the league.

Fansided says this week that the Cougars have hit "rock bottom" in the WCC.

"BYU basketball was down by as much as 20 points in the loss to Gonzaga, ending what's been a miserable WCC season. At this point, there's nowhere to go but up," wrote Tristan Freeman. "In the 2012-13 season, BYU went 10-6 in the WCC. It was the only time when the Cougars lost all four games to Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s, finishing in a clear third place in the conference. A quarterfinal loss to San Diego in the conference tournament sent them straight to the NIT. Boy how history repeats itself. …

"BYU has little to no chance of winning the WCC Conference Tournament, and an opening loss could even put their NIT hopes in danger," Freeman continued. "I could say that there’s always next year, but that would be the seventh time saying time for a program that was supposed to be on the same level as Gonzaga. Now they’re inching closer to the “others” unless things change quickly.

Cougars abroad

BYU's all-time leading scorer, Tyler Haws, was released Sunday by the St. John’s Edge, a Canadian professional team.

Here's an update on other former Cougars like Charles Abouo, Matt Carlino and Rashaun Broadus, courtesy of JMoneySports.

And finally ...

University of San Diego coach Lamont Smith was arrested on domestic violence charges Sunday as he and his team prepared to return home from a Saturday night game against San Francisco.

BYU faces USD in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament Saturday afternoon.