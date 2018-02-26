SALT LAKE CITY — Utah took a 15-point first-half lead but couldn’t hold on as Houston extended its winning streak to 13 with a 96-85 victory over the Jazz Monday night at Vivint Arena.

Turning point:

Leading 44-29 with 4:30 to go in the first half, the Jazz went scoreless on their next nine possessions to allow a cold-shooting Rockets’ team back in the game and they outscored the Jazz 31-19 in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

The hero: Houston’s Luc Mbah a Moute scored all 17 of his points in the second half and hit all seven of his field goals on the night, including a pair of 3-pointers.

3 keys:

• For the fourth straight game, the Jazz shot under 30 percent from 3-point range, making just 7 of 29 for 24.1 percent.

• Joe Ingles, who's usually reliable, had a tough night, making just 1 of 6 from the field for 6 points.

• For the second time in three games and only the fifth time all season, the Jazz had at least 20 turnovers, finishing with 22 on the night.

Jazz almanac: (31-30 L1)

Next 3:

vs. Minnesota (36-25), Friday, March 2, 8:30 p.m. MT

at Sacramento (18-41), Saturday, March 3, 8 p.m. MT

vs. Orlando (18-42, Monday, March 5, 7 p.m. MT