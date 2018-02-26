1 of 12
View 12 Items
Rick Bowmer, AP
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends against Houston Rockets guard James Harden, right, as he drives to the basket in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah took a 15-point first-half lead but couldn’t hold on as Houston extended its winning streak to 13 with a 96-85 victory over the Jazz Monday night at Vivint Arena.

Turning point:

Leading 44-29 with 4:30 to go in the first half, the Jazz went scoreless on their next nine possessions to allow a cold-shooting Rockets’ team back in the game and they outscored the Jazz 31-19 in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

The hero: Houston’s Luc Mbah a Moute scored all 17 of his points in the second half and hit all seven of his field goals on the night, including a pair of 3-pointers.

3 keys:

• For the fourth straight game, the Jazz shot under 30 percent from 3-point range, making just 7 of 29 for 24.1 percent.

• Joe Ingles, who's usually reliable, had a tough night, making just 1 of 6 from the field for 6 points.

• For the second time in three games and only the fifth time all season, the Jazz had at least 20 turnovers, finishing with 22 on the night.

Jazz almanac: (31-30 L1)

Next 3:

vs. Minnesota (36-25), Friday, March 2, 8:30 p.m. MT

at Sacramento (18-41), Saturday, March 3, 8 p.m. MT

vs. Orlando (18-42, Monday, March 5, 7 p.m. MT

Mike Sorensen
Mike Sorensen Mike has covered sports at the News since 1979.