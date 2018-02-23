It is with great excitement and anticipation that we now invite the NBA to return this celebration of our sport back to Salt Lake City for a game elevated.

SALT LAKE CITY — Los Angeles was the host of 67th NBA All-Star Game last weekend.

Could Salt Lake City be in the picture next? Fans will have to wait and see.

After months of planning, the Utah Jazz have submitted a formal bid to the league to host an All-Star Game in 2022 or 2023.

The Jazz have partnered with the state of Utah, Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, Utah Sports Commission, Visit Salt Lake and the Utah Office of Tourism to strengthen the case of Vivint Arena as a proposed site.

“We are very excited and well-prepared to bring back the NBA All-Star Game to Vivint Smart Home Arena,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski. “We are a vibrant, diverse and culturally rich community that knows how to celebrate the experience of sport. Our 2002 Olympic Winter Games remain the standard against which all other Olympic Winter Games are measured.”

Utah last hosted an NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 21, 1993, where hometown heroes John Stockton and Karl Malone shared co-MVP honors. Returning in 2023 would mark the 30th anniversary of that star-studded showcase.

The Salt Palace, Huntsman Center and The Complex entertainment venue are other venues that could be used for All-Star festivities, if Utah is selected.

“The 1993 NBA All-Star Game was memorable for many reasons. Our new arena was just two years old, and we were so proud to welcome the NBA family into our new home,” said Greg Miller, NBA Board of Governors member. “It is with great excitement and anticipation that we now invite the NBA to return this celebration of our sport back to Salt Lake City for a game elevated.”