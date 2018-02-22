PORTLAND, Ore. — BYU wrapped up the No. 3 seed in the upcoming West Coast Conference tournament by beating Portland 72-60 on Thursday night at the Chiles Center.

Turning point: After Portland cut the BYU lead to nine at 50-41 with 12:07 to play, the Cougars scored 11 of the game’s next 16 points to push their lead back to 15. BYU weathered another Portland run later that cut the BYU lead to nine before holding on.

The heroes: Yoeli Childs had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 7 of 11 from the floor, while Elijah Bryant added 15 points, six rebounds and two assists and Dalton Nixon had 14 points.

3 keys

- The Cougars outshot the Pilots, 46 percent to 40.7 percent.

- BYU had 14 assists to eight for Portland.

- The Cougars had a 38-20 edge in points in the paint.

BYU almanac: 22-8, 11-6 WCC, Won 1

Next 3

Saturday vs. Gonzaga (26-4, 16-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 2-6, TBD at West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas