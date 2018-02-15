SALT LAKE CITY — Riding an 11-game win streak and a somewhat healthy roster, the Utah Jazz are back to having fun again.

“Just never too much fun,” said Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Now it’s time for some much-needed rest as NBA All-Star weekend has arrived.

No Jazz players will be competing in the 67th annual NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, but the team will certainly be represented with rookie Donovan Mitchell participating in a couple events.

Damian Lillard (Weber State) and Kyle Kuzma (University of Utah) will also be in the spotlight at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The star-studded showcase has all the makings to be memorable.

Here is a fan’s guide for Jazz fans on how to pay attention to the guys with local ties.

Friday

EVENT: Mtn. Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Challenge

Mtn. Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Challenge TIME: 7 p.m. MT (TNT)

7 p.m. MT (TNT) WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH: Rookies Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Kuzma will team up for the U.S. Team against the World Team in an annual showcase of the league’s premier young talent, made up of first- and second-year players. NBA TV will also televise the U.S. Team practice at 11:15 a.m.

Saturday

EVENT: VERIZON SLAM DUNK

VERIZON SLAM DUNK TIME: 6 p.m. MT (TNT)

6 p.m. MT (TNT) WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH: Star rookie Donovan Mitchell will be competing in his first-ever NBA dunk contest against Victor Oladipo (Pacers) Larry Nance Jr. (Cavaliers) and Dennis Smith Jr. (Dallas). The dunk contest is the third event of the All-Star Saturday night.

Sunday