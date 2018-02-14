PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Mikaela Shiffrin’s 2018 Olympic debut was delayed multiple times by unpredictable, dangerous wind, but once the 22-year-old hit the course, she made it worth the wait.

Shiffrin earned her second career Olympic gold medal in the giant slalom on a clear, slightly windy afternoon. She was in second place after the first run, then took the lead on a daring second run that gave her a combined time of 2:20.02.

She waited in the finish area, with silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, and bronze medalist Federica Brignone, Italy, while first-run leader Manuela Moelgg, Italy, took the final run of the day.

Moelgg struggled with control, and the corrections slowed her down, which dropped her to eighth place overall.

After her second run, Shiffrin fell to the ground and pulled her knees up to her head, trying to take in the fact she had just won her second Olympic gold.

Shiffrin won gold in slalom in 2014 as an 18-year-old phenom. Since then, the Colorado native has earned 41 World Cup victories, including 10 this season. She is set to compete in all five alpine disciplines.

Most impressive in her five victories in January was her downhill World Cup gold, signaling she will not just be participating in multiple events, but is a contender.

Shiffrin arrived more than a week early for the Games to deal with jet lag and to train.

“I can’t wait to race, actually,” she said in a pre-competition press conference, noting the courses had been perfect.

She reportedly studied teammate and Park City native Ted Ligety’s slalom style.

Because of the delay’s to women’s competition, Shiffrin could face one of the most grueling schedules — training or racing every day for the remainder of the Games.

Shiffrin detailed some struggles she’d endured right before the Olympics in a pre-competition press conference.

“By the end of the series … for me, that was a defining moment that I needed to take a couple of days rest,” she said, “and then get back into training. That’s what we did … I’m feeling much better, much more like myself.”

Unofficially, Park City's Megan McJames finished 31st, while Resi Stiegler finished 36th.

