SALT LAKE CITY — It wasn’t pretty, but the Utah Jazz will enter the All-Star break on an 11-game win streak after beating the lowly Phoenix Suns 107-97 Wednesday night at Vivint Arena.

Turning point: With the game tied at 77 and just over 10 minutes remaining, the Jazz went on an 8-0 run. The Suns got to within three on multiple occasions thereafter but couldn’t get over the hump.

The hero: Donovan Mitchell led a very balanced Utah attack with 24 points, including five in the final three minutes. Phoenix guard Devin Booker led all scorers with 28 points.

3 keys:

• The Jazz won the rebounding battle, 54-41, with Rudy Gobert pulling down 17 and Derrick Favors 12 to lead the way.

• While the Suns made 12 3-pointers compared to 10 for Utah, the Jazz countered that by outscoring Phoenix 52-40 in the paint.

• Utah finished with six players in double figures while the Suns had four.

Jazz almanac: 30-28, Won 11

Next 3:

Vs Portland (31-26), Friday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. MT

Vs Dallas (18-40), Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

Vs Houston (44-13), Monday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m.