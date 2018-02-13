SANDY — It's going to get a lot easier to watch soccer in Utah.

Real Salt Lake and KSL are partnering to stream nearly all RSL, Utah Royals and Real Monarchs games, it was announced Tuesday.

The KSL TV app will be the home for 90 games as well as midweek content featuring former RSL player-turned broadcast analyst Brian Dunseth and RSL head coach Mike Petke.

The app is available for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV devices (fourth generation and above) and Chromecast. RSL says wi-fi upgrades at Rio Tinto Stadium and the new Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman will allow fans to watch replays through the app.

This comes on the same day that Bloomberg reports that MLS Live will be shut down and out-of-market streaming rights will be sold to ESPN, which will put them on ESPN+, a sort-of Hulu for sports. Last season MLS Live was $79 a year. ESPN+, which will include thousands of other live sporting events, will cost $5 per month or $60 a year.

Locally, Real Salt Lake games will still be broadcast over the air on KMYU (2.2 over air, 12 satellite or 643 Comcast HD). That deal was renewed earlier this year.

"This is all about the fans, who can watch RSL on-the-go wherever they choose," RSL owner Dell Loy Hansen said in a news release.

The KSL TV app will broadcast all but two RSL games with 30 minute pre- and post-game shows. The app will allow live games to be paused or replayed with the ability to return to live action. Full match replays and midweek content will also be available on-demand.

"Our users and viewers expect the best," KSL Vice President Tanya Vea said. "KSL's delivery of the latest and greatest sports entertainment and information to people's hands — including those who use free streaming devices and are looking to keep pace with their busy lives — will ensure that they have instant and enhanced access to RSL."

Under the partnership, single-game tickets will be sold through KSL Classifieds on KSL.com.

Deseret News, KSL and Deseret Digital Media are all owned by Deseret Management Corporation.