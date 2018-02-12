SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz grabbed their 10th straight win Monday night at Vivint Arena, clawing back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to win, 101-99.

Turning point: Down 85-73 with 8:54 left, the Jazz tied the game at 87 four minutes later and then did just enough down the stretch to seize victory.

The hero: Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 25 points, including the Jazz's last five in the final minute.

3 keys:

• Utah made 11 3-pointers compared to six for San Antonio.

• The Jazz finished with seven steals compared to five for the Spurs.

• Mitchell scored 12 points in all in the fourth quarter.

Jazz almanac: 29-28, Won 10

Next 3:

Vs Phoenix (18-40), Wednesday, February 14, 7 p.m. MT

Vs Portland 31-26), Friday, February 23, 7 p.m. MT

Vs Dallas (18-39), Saturday, February 24, 7 p.m. MT