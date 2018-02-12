1 of 10
Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles, left, lays the ball up as San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
FINAL SCORE
JAZZ
101
SAS
99
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz grabbed their 10th straight win Monday night at Vivint Arena, clawing back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to win, 101-99.

Turning point: Down 85-73 with 8:54 left, the Jazz tied the game at 87 four minutes later and then did just enough down the stretch to seize victory.

The hero: Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 25 points, including the Jazz's last five in the final minute.

3 keys:

• Utah made 11 3-pointers compared to six for San Antonio.

• The Jazz finished with seven steals compared to five for the Spurs.

• Mitchell scored 12 points in all in the fourth quarter.

Jazz almanac: 29-28, Won 10

Next 3:

Vs Phoenix (18-40), Wednesday, February 14, 7 p.m. MT

Vs Portland 31-26), Friday, February 23, 7 p.m. MT

Vs Dallas (18-39), Saturday, February 24, 7 p.m. MT

