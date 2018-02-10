They really came together as a group and stepped forward and worked for this.

BOUNTIFUL — Midway through Saturday’s 4A state swim meet, Mountain Crest began edging up on first-day boys leader, Desert Hills. After 12 events, the Thunder led just 152-140. Needing to score points to secure its first state swimming title, Desert Hills did what it needed to do.

The team of Ashton Anderson, Trevor Larson, Noah Ashton and Keegan Wawrzyniak won the 200-yard free relay. Peyton Plumb and Anderson finished second and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke and the team of Larson, Ashton, Wawrzyniak and Plumb captured the 400-yard freestyle relay that cemented the first state swim title for the Thunder.

“We lost the region title by one-half point to Cedar City last year and got this group together after the meet; we said, 'Look, here is where we are, you guys are young and talented, there is no telling what you guys can accomplish if you work,'” said Shawn King, Desert Hills coach. “They really came together as a group and stepped forward and worked for this.”

The Thunder didn’t win individual titles Saturday but scored multiple athletes in multiple events like the 100-yard freestyle, where Wawrzyniak and Ashton finished second and sixth. For senior Trevor Larson, the team title meant everything.

“It means so much to all of us; it’s the whole team, and we all did it together,” Larson said.

Mountain Crest crept back into contention Saturday as Friday’s 50 free champion, Cade Black, doubled back to win the 100 free title Saturday.

“Based off how the 50 free went last night, everyone went really fast, so I knew it was going to take a really good swim to win,” Black said. “I worked on a lot of little things with my coaches this year and obviously they have begun to pay off.”

Saturday’s event winners:

100-yard butterfly – Nic Tronson – Lehi 51.77

100-yard freestyle – Cade Black – Mountain Crest 47.40

500-yard freestyle – Darwin Anderson – Sky View 4:44.81

200-yard freestyle relay – Desert Hills

100-yard backstroke – Jake Walters – Sky view 50.67

100-yard breaststroke – Garrett Dotson – Cedar City 59.80

400-yard freestyle relay – Desert Hills 3:14.59

Boys team points: Desert Hills 273, Mountain Crest 247, Park City 208, Juan Diego 176, Cedar City 165, Lehi 144, Sky View 132, Tooele 125, Spanish Fork 108, Green Canyon 97

With a big lead coming into Saturday’s finals, the question wasn’t whether Park City would win, but how much they would win by and what kind of damage they would do in the pool. The Park City girls picked up titles in the 100-yard butterfly (Katie Hale), 100-yard freestyle (Helena Djunic) 500-yard freestyle (Elise Beller), and the 400-yard freestyle relay (Katie Hale, Emma Strong-Conklin, Elise Beller and Helena Djunic).

Park City racked up 355 team points to outdistance second-place Sky View, which scored 257.

“I was really happy with how the kids did today,” said Mike Werner, Park City coach. “I think we settled down a bit today and they had fun, they just relaxed and the results of a lot of hard-work showed up in the pool.”

Werner said he’s going to have some big goggles to fill next year, replacing Hale, who won the 50 yard freestyle Friday, the 100-yard butterfly Saturday and swam on two state championship relay teams.

“It’s so awesome to have such a good ending to my high school career,” Hale said. “We are a close group so it’s been fun and the atmosphere has been positive at all times.”

Saturday’s event winners:

100-yard butterfly – Katie Hale – Park City 58.43

100-yard freestyle – Helena Djunic – Park City 52.50

500-yard freestyle – Elise Beller – Park City 5:13.18

200-yard freestyle relay – Desert Hills – 1:42.21

100-yard backstroke – Caitlin Romprey – Desert Hills 58.13

100-yard breaststroke – Addison Richards – Orem – 1:07.29

400-yard free relay – Park City 3:35.87

Needing to beat Desert Hills in the 400-yard freestyle relay to clinch second place, the Sky View team of Rebekah Anderson, Lexi Simpson, Kiley Jensen and Megan Brimhall finished just behind Park City to cement runner-up in the team standings.

Girls team points: Park City 355, Sky View 257, Desert Hills 252.5, Orem 160, Lehi 143, Cedar City 135.5, Snow Canyon 126, Ridgeline 114, Dixie 94, Green Canyon 94.