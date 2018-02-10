SALT LAKE CITY — As expected, the Utah Jazz have decided to part ways with former MVP Derrick Rose.

The team announced Saturday that Rose has been waived after getting acquired in a three-team deal from the Cleveland Cavaliers that also included Jae Crowder.

Rose is reportedly expected to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he will reunite with his former Chicago Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau.

Rose averaged 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16 games for the Cavaliers this season. For his career, the Chicago native averages 19.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds over nine seasons.

In 2011, he became the youngest MVP in league history at 22 years old, but has battled multiple knee injuries since then.

Former Jazzman Joe Johnson was also part of the three-team deal with Rose and was originally sent to Sacramento. However, the veteran scorer will agree to a contract buyout to sign with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.