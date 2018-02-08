SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are sending Rodney Hood to Cleveland and Joe Johnson to Sacramento as part of a three-team trade, according to ESPN.

In return, the Jazz will receive small forward Jae Crowder and point guard Derrick Rose from the Cavaliers, ESPN.com writer Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting.

Rose's contract will be bought out by the Jazz, and he'll sign with Minnesota, according to The New York Times.

The Cavaliers are acquiring former Jazz point guard George Hill from the Kings in the deal, while Iman Shumpert is headed to Sacramento from the Cavs.

ESPN is also reporting that the Kings will get $1.1 million from the Jazz and $1.2 million from the Cavs. Utah and Cleveland will also swap second round picks in 2024.

This is one of three major trades the Cavaliers pulled off before the NBA 1 p.m. MT trade deadline.

In the first reported move, Cleveland traded point guard Isaiah Thomas and forward Channing Frye to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

The third transaction — another stunner — has the Cavaliers sending Dwyane Wade to the Miami Heat for a heavily protected second-round pick, ESPN reported.

Crowder is the son of former Jazz guard/forward Corey Crowder, who was signed as a free agent in 1991. The 6-5 Crowder played 51 games for Utah and averaged 2.2 points that season.

The younger Crowder, nicknamed The Beast, is a 27-year-old small forward who’s played for Dallas Boston and Cleveland in a six-year career. Utah hoped to acquire him in a sign-and-trade with Boston after unrestricted free agent Gordon Hayward signed with the Celtics last offseason, but that plan never materialized.

Crowder has averaged 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in his career.

Hood’s name surfaced in trade rumors and 20 teams inquired about his availability in a trade, the NYT's Marc Stein reported.

The 6-foot-8 shooting guard averaged 13.1 points and hit 37 percent of his 3-point shots the past three and a half years with Utah. The Duke product turned out to be a steal after falling the Jazz at the No. 23 spot in the 2014 draft.

Hood said this season has been difficult and was open about being up for a change. Though he’s been plagued with injuries in his career, Hood is having his best statistical season this year with averages of 16.8 points and a 42.4 percent clip from behind the 3-point line.

Jazz fans will forever remember Johnson's heroics in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017, including a Game 1 buzzer-beating floater that set the stage for the series win.

Some trade details (financial numbers via BasketballInsiders.com):

JAZZ GIVE:

Rodney Hood: $2.4 million, becomes free agent at the end of this season Joe Johnson: $10.5 million, becomes free agent at the end of this season

JAZZ GET:

Jae Crowder: $7 million this season, $7.3 million next season Derrick Rose: $1.5 million this season

OTHER PIECES:

George Hill to Cleveland, $20 million this season, $19 million next season Iman Shumpert to Sacramento, $10.4 million this season, player option for $11 million next season

More to come as it develops.