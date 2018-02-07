You never know quite how they pan out and what they end up becoming, but on paper this looks like a really strong class.

OGDEN — When the final tally came in on Weber State’s 2018 football recruiting class, it included two wide receivers who were once committed to Pac-12 schools.

Combine that with a 20-member recruiting class that, on paper, looks like it fills the needs of a Wildcats program fresh off a FCS playoff run, and Weber State coach Jay Hill was pleased with the result.

“Super excited about this class and the potential of what they can become,” he said.

Two of Weber State’s biggest needs in this class were on the offensive side of the ball.

“We had a hole at offensive line where we needed to get three really good players, and I think we’ve done that. We had a hole at wide receiver, and we needed to get a couple guys in here. I think we’ve done that,” Hill said. “Other than that, it was one player at each position that we were really focused on to help us for this year.”

Wide receiver was an emphasis with this class, as the Wildcats signed a class-high four. That included California athletes Devon Cooley, a one-time UCLA commit, and AJ Allen, a former Colorado commit, as well as two local kids: Cyprus High’s Josh Amasio and Skyridge High’s Colby Samuels.

“Cooley, obviously having been committed to UCLA, has the ability to be something very special. If he comes in and he’s focused and he’s in shape, he’s probably a guy that could help us right away,” Hill said.

Speaking of Cooley and Allen, Hill remarked they “have big-time ability.” As for “tall, athletic wide receivers” Amasio and Samuels, LDS Church missions are in their plans first.

“I like the potential in all four of them,” Hill said.

The class, which was the first one affected by the early signing period, includes 18 high-school athletes and two junior college recruits. Of those, Hill estimates four to five will serve missions. Weber State signed one player in December's early period, and the rest Wednesday.

Hill said the Wildcats’ success in the playoffs — Weber State made a run to the quarterfinals before losing a close game against defending champion James Madison — and the early signing period were both positive factors for the Wildcats in this year’s class.

“You never know quite how they pan out and what they end up becoming, but on paper this looks like a really strong class,” Hill said.

2018 Weber State recruiting class

AJ Allen, 6-1, 175, WR, Cerritos Calif.

Josh Amasio, 6-2, 170, WR, West Valley City (Cyprus High)

George Barrera, 6-5, 265, OL, Boise, Idaho

Bronson Barron, 6-3, 210, QB, American Fork (American Fork High)

Jacob Bosco, 6-1, 235, LB, Provo (Timpview High)

**Marque Collins, 6-0, 165, CB, Sacramento, Calif.

Naseme Colvin, 6-1, 200, LB, Richmond, Calif.

Devon Cooley, 6-1, 170, WR, Los Angeles

Fred Dangtuw, 6-1, 170, CB, Lakewood, Wash.

Andrew Dean, 6-3, 253, DE, Smithfield (Sky View High)

Chris Faaumu, 6-4, 305, OL, Federal Way, Wash.

Jaxson Goodings, 6-2, 235, DL, Kanab (Kanab High)

Kris Jackson, 5-10, 235, RB, Mesa, Ariz.

Easton Payne, 6-3, 240, DL, Tremonton (Bear River High)

Colby Samuels, 6-3, 185, WR, Lehi (Skyridge High)

Jordan Strate, 6-1, 233, DE, Kaysville Davis High)

Trevor Szilagyi, 6-4, 270, OL, Monument, Colo.

Beau Tu’ua, 6-2, 215, LB, Provo (Timpview High)

Kylan Weisser, 6-3, 200, QB, Glendale, Ariz.

Jacob Whitmer, 6-6, 230, TE, Moreno Valley, Calif.

** December early signee