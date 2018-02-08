Just when fans thought BYU basketball had turned a corner, the Cougars have dropped three out of four, sinking tourney hopes and spoiling what had been a surprising season. Matt and I break down what went wrong against LMU and Gonzaga, and lay out what might make the rest of the season better. Also on the show: the Super Bowl, Han Solo and football recruiting.

Check out this week's show on Deseret News Podcasts, subscribe to the show on iTunes or listen below.

Check out the Rise & Shout Podcast at iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rise-shout/id404706109?mt=2 or on Podbean: http://ajmangum.podbean.com/