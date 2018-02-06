Six players from Utah schools are among the 300 prospects invited to participate in the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workouts March 2-5 in Indianapolis.

That group includes four from the University of Utah — Darren Carrington II, Kylie Fitts, Lowell Lotulelei and Salesi Uhatafe — and one each from BYU (Fred Warner) and Weber State (Taron Johnson).

National champion Alabama has the biggest group, with 14 players, followed by Ohio State (11), Georgia and LSU (10), Florida State and Miami (nine) and Penn State (eight).

Offensive tackle K.J. Malone, whose dad is Karl Malone, is among the invited Tigers.

Here’s a look at in-depth evaluations by NFL.com:

BYU

Fred Warner, OLB, 6-3, 227

NFL.com analysis: "While most will view him as an outside linebacker, Warner moves around like a big safety. With his instincts and cover skills in space, finding a hybrid role in sub-packages might be where he is best utilized."

NFL comparison: Alani Fua

Projected: Rounds 4-5

Utah

Darren Carrington II, WR, 6-2, 200

NFL.com analysis: "Finesse receiver with good size and natural pass-catching ability. Carrington's rawness as a route-runner is something that is correctable with more coaching."

NFL comparison: Cameron Meredith

Projected: Rounds 5-6

Kylie Fitts, DE, 6-4, 258

NFL.com analysis: "He could be a target for 3-4 teams as a strong-side outside linebacker, but a lack of anchor at the point of attack could chase him into competition for a role as designated pass rusher."

NFL comparison: Nate Orchard

Projected: Rounds 4-5

Lowell Lotulelei, DT, 6-2, 327

NFL.com analysis: "Teams looking to draft him will have to be leaning on his 2015 or 2016 tape because he was a reject in 2017. If he doesn't commit himself to the work it takes to be a pro, he will have a hard time sticking around. If he does flip that switch, he could become a solid rotational tackle."

Projected: Rounds 6-7

Salesi Uhatafe, G, 6-4, 295

NFL.com analysis: "Uhatafe has desired NFL size and possesses good upper body power, but his lack of functional athleticism and body control may be too much to overcome."

Projected: Undrafted; priority free agent

Weber State

Taron Johnson, CB, 6-0, 180

NFL.com analysis: "Johnson's lack of size will drive him into a nickel role where he appears to have the foot quickness and cover talent to handle the job."

NFL comparison: Bryce Callahan

Projected: Round 4

EMAIL: jody@desnews.com

TWITTER: DJJazzyJody