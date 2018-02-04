Two members of the New England Patriots who played collegiately in the Beehive State were contributors in the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII Sunday night.

Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy was credited with five tackles — one was assisted and one was for a loss — and one quarterback hurry, and he had a key stop on an Eagles two-point conversion try with 2:21 remaining. Former Utah cornerback Eric Rowe had four tackles and two pass breakups.

The two players got most of their action on the first drive of the game, as Van Noy got the contest’s first tackle and Rowe had a pass breakup in the end zone on a third-and-goal play, as the Patriots held the Eagles to a field goal.

On the negative side early, Rowe was the defender on Philadelphia wide receiver Alshon Jeffery as he came up with a great catch for the first touchdown of the night.

Both Van Noy and Rowe finished the opening quarter with three tackles.

In the second quarter, Rowe played nice defense on an Eagles two-point conversion try. The third quarter was quiet for the locals, as only Rowe had a tackle.

Van Noy’s stop on a two-point conversion with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter was big, as it prevented the Eagles from going up by a touchdown and left New England with the opportunity to win on a touchdown. Philadelphia later kicked a field goal to go up by eight at 41-33.

Former BYU linebacker Harvey Langi has been on injured reserve for the Patriots since being involved in an auto accident in October, while former Utah linebacker Trevor Reilly was on New England’s practice squad.

No players on Philadelphia’s roster have Utah ties.