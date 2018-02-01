LOS ANGELES — BYU trailed Loyola Marymount by double-digits for the third straight time in Los Angeles on Thursday night. This time, the Cougars couldn't rally, falling to the Lions 76-69.

Turning point: BYU cut a 16-point deficit to 67-62 with 3:22 to play, but Loyola Marymount scored the game's next six points over the next two and a half minutes to salt the game away.

The hero: James Batemon scored a game-high 28 points and hit three 3-pointers to go along with four rebounds and three assists.

3 keys

BYU turned the ball over 18 times to just eight times for LMU, leading the Lions to a 24-14 edge in points off turnovers. LMU had a season-high 14 steals.

The Cougars hit just 5 of 24 shots from 3-point range, while the Lions were 5 of 15 from long distance.

Both teams went long stretches without a field goal — BYU the final 4:28 of the first half and the Lions for 5:44 late in the second half that was snapped by a tip-in with 2:05 left that put Loyola Marymount up nine.

BYU almanac:

18-6, 7-4 West Coast Conference, Lost 1

Next 3

At Gonzaga (20-4, 10-1), Saturday, 8 p.m. MST (ESPN2)

Vs. Santa Clara (8-15, 5-6), Feb. 8, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Vs. San Francisco (12-12, 4-7), Feb. 10, 2 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet RM)