SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month once again.

Mitchell received the honors for January on Thursday afternoon after getting it for December.

Perhaps as a testament to his talent more than anything else, Mitchell's performance in the first month of the 2018 calendar year might not have been as eye-popping as his incredible December, but the Louisville product still averaged 22.2 points (best among rookies), 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 35 minutes per game in January.

He becomes the first rookie this season to win the award in back-to-back months. Philadelphia's Ben Simmons received the honors for the Eastern Conference for the second time overall this season after Boston's Jayson Tatum won it for December.

Mitchell is now the second player in Jazz franchise history to win the honors multiple times in a season, as Trey Burke did so three times during the 2013-2014 campaign.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Mitchell is now averaging 19.3 points, 3.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game on the season. His scoring mark leads all rookies.

He will represent Utah at the Rising Stars Challenge Feb. 16 during All-Star weekend.