Matt and I preview the Gonzaga game, speculating as to whether the Cougars can pull off another upset against the Zags on the road. I continue my campaign to free Payton Dastrup, and Matt lays out how important TJ Haws is for a potential BYU victory. Also on the show: Kyle Van Noy in another Super Bowl, Fred Warner building an NFL hype machine, and Ayo and Teo dance with Cosmo. I’m not even sure what that last part means.

