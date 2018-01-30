SALT LAKE CITY — Donning their new “City edition” uniforms, the Utah Jazz dominated the world champion Golden State Warriors Tuesday night at Vivint Arena, and ultimately won, 129-99.

Turning point: The Jazz only trailed once all night early in the first quarter. They led by five at the end of that frame, 13 at halftime and 18 at the end of the third quarter before cruising in the fourth.

The hero: Ricky Rubio played well in multiple facets of the game, leading Utah in scoring with 23 points and adding 11 assists, five rebounds and a steal. He wasn’t the only Jazzman to play well, however, as Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell added 20 points and Derrick Favors had 18.

3 keys:

• The Jazz shot over 58 percent from the field while the Warriors shot just under 46 percent. Utah finished 14 of 28 from behind the 3-point line while Golden State went just 5 of 25.

• The Jazz finished with 16 steals compared to 10 for the Warriors. Golden State committed 20 turnovers while Utah had just 12.

• The Jazz had 58 points in the paint compared to 46 for the Warriors.

Jazz almanac: 22-28, Won 3

Next 3:

At Phoenix (17-34), Friday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m. MST

At San Antonio (34-19), Saturday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m. MST

At New Orleans (27-23), Monday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m. MST